Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Health Care is Lafayette's largest and fastest growing industry, and employers across Louisiana and the health care spectrum are hiring right now in positions ranging from housekeepers to administrative assistants to nurses.

The COVID pandemic took a toll on the medical industry and its workers. Most people think doctors and nurses when health care is mentioned, but there is a plethora of vacancies that companies need to fill.

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) has coordinated a job fair to assist with the employment deficit.

The Health Care Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 9 AM until noon at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

The event is free for people looking for a job. Pre-registration is not required, but it will save time at check-in.

Dozens of hiring managers with various employers will be on site to talk to applicants or anyone interested in the various positions.

The following is a list of the company's and the job openings:

Abbeville General Hospital - maintenance technician, housekeeper/ transporter, medical laboratory technician, food service supervisor, registered nurse (RN), licensed practical nurse (LPN), MRI technologist, unit secretary/ CNA, patient access clerk

Acadian Companies - emergency medical responder, emergency medical technician (EMT), paramedic

Acadiana Area Career College - educational opportunities in medical assisting, EKG technician, phlebotomy technicians, dental assisting, medical coding

Alternative Home Care Specialists- direct service workers

Arc of Acadiana - direct service professionals, licensed practical nurses (LPN), registered nurses (RN)

Aspire Behavioral Health Center- registered line technician

Delta Personnel- environmental services technician, dietary aide, supply chain technician

Extended Family, Inc - direct service workers and direct service worker supervisor

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System - health care related occupations including: registered nurses (RN), nursing assistant (CNA), licensed practical nurses (LPN), clinical services representative, medical assistants, supervisor of nursing, director of nursing, patient care liaison, lactation consultant, nurse technician.

Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Care Center, Inc - call center certified medical assistant (CMA), call center licensed practical nurse (LPN), medical record assistant, dental assistants, certified medical assistants, licensed practical nurses (LPN)

Iberia Medical Center - nursing, surgical technicians, information technology, dietary, environmental services, maintenance positions, and more.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office - corrections deputy as well as additional positions that value emergency response background

Landmark of Rayne- registered nurses (RN), licensed practical nurses (LPN), certified nurse assistants (CNA), dietary positions (cooks, cook helpers, ancillary assistants), housekeeping and floor maintenance specialist

LARC - direct care workers/ home care, maintenance helper, office manager

Leading Home Care - direct service workers, certified nurse assistants (CNA)

Magnolia Estates - certified nursing aides (CNA), licensed practical nurses (LPN), housekeepers, laundry workers, dietary aides, respiratory therapist

MediTrans - non-emergency health transportation providers

Mercy Regional Medical Center - registered nurse (RN), licensed practical nurse (LPN), certified nurse assistant (CNA), medical assistant (MA), mental health technician.

New Day Personal Care Services - case management, direct support worker (DSW), certified nursing assistant (CNA)

Ochsner Health - clinical and non-clinical positions including but not limited to: registered nurses (RN), licensed practical nurses (LPN), medical assistants, certified nurse assistants (CNA), radiological technician, respiratory technicians, surgical technicians, laboratory, patient access, transport, food and nutrition, housekeeping, security

Opelousas General Health System - nursing, phlebotomists, medical assistant, receptionist

Professional Arts Pharmacy - pharmacy technician, new patient care coordinator, prior authorization specialist, shipping clerk

Remington College, Lafayette Campus- medical assistant instructor & education opportunities in medical assistant and pharmacy technology

ResCare - direct support personnel

Right At Home - certified nurse assistant (CNA), caregivers, direct service workers, personal care assistant

Sage Specialty & Rehabilitation Center of Lafayette - registered nurses (RN), licensed practical nurses (LPN), certified nurse assistants (CNA)

Senior Helpers - caregiver coordinator, caregivers

Sodexo - health facility food service workers, housekeepers, cooks, host/hostess - tray delivery

South Louisiana Community College - certified nurse assistant (CNA) adjunct instructors (LPN or RN credentials), adjunct instructors for phlebotomy technician, Health care related education programs

Southwest Louisiana Independence Center- direct support workers

SWLA Community Health Center - transportation drivers, patient access registrar, pharmacy technicians, dental hygienists, nurse practitioners, licensed professional counselor (LPC), licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), site operation managers, dental podiatrists, licensed practical nurses (LPN)

Teche Action Clinic - licensed practical nurses (LPN), medical assistants (MA), front desk, dental positions, physicians, nurse practitioner, and more

The Kitchen Table Counseling & Life Coaching - licensed professional counselors (LPC), nurse practitioners

