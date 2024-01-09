Lafayette, Louisiana, House Frequented by Trespassers Gutted by Fire
Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - A house in the 100 block of West Gilman Street in Lafayette, Louisiana, is reduced to an unstable shell after being gutted by fire Monday night.
Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames, but emergency crews were able to get the fire under control in ten minutes.
Neighbors say that, while the home has been uninhabited for months, they've seen people trespassing, going in and out of the house. No utilities were running to the house.
Firefighters don't know yet what caused the fire, but the home is completely destroyed.
