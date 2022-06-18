Gather your team and save the date. Alice in Wonderland is coming to Lafayette in one of the most creative ways imaginable.

CluedUpp Games, a UK-based geogaming events company, created what they call “The Alice in Wonderland Experience.” The company hosts events across the world and is taking its project to Lafayette on November 5th.

So, what is the Alice in Wonderland Experience exactly? According to the website:

Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue, and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland event. For one day only, the streets of Lafayette, LA will be transforming into a giant, escape-room-style experience…

How cool is this?! It is the perfect chance for family and friends to spend time with each other and have a blast at the same time.

Looking more into CluedUpp company, it was started in 2016 with the goal to “transform traditional board games into fantastic outdoor experiences.”

Since then, the company has become the largest in its field hosting events on every continent. And it’s Lafayette’s turn to experience the thrill first-hand.

If you think you have what it takes to solve the mystery, sign-up now with 5 of your best detective pals for $80 (which is just over $13/person).