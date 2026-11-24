(Lafayette, LA) - The latest information from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center shows a little over a dozen people have been booked into the jail to begin the week of November 23.

As more people are booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail this week, we will add their names and charges to the list.

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One individual booked into the jail is there on a charge of Second-Degree Murder, while another person was arrested for unauthorized use of a movable, and the vehicle was recovered.

One person booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on November 23 is facing multiple charges, including the following:

Five Counts of Injuring Public Records

Six Counts of Theft (Swindling/False Pretenses)

Five Counts of Filing False Public Records

Five Counts of Bank Fraud

Another person who was booked into the jail in Lafayette was arrested on a charge of Armed Robbery along with a charge of Use of a Firearm.

Everyone booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.