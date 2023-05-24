Lafayette Juvenile Escapee Captured in Sulphur, Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A juvenile who escaped the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center has been captured by Sulphur Police.

Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, google street view Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, google street view loading...

The male was able to escape Saturday afternoon and made it all the way to Calcasieu Parish before police took him into custody Tuesday evening. He now has an additional charge of Simple Escape and is being transported back to Lafayette.

Fugitive Wanted in Acadia Parish, Louisiana

Speaking of fugitives, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a fugitive who is wanted for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and they need your help to capture him.

Heath Habetz is described as a white male. He is 46 years old.

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 195 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

His last known address is 2474 Ebenezer Rd, east of Crowley.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Heath Habetz, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information

leading to his arrest.