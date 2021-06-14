Lafayette Lane Closures Starting Today that You Need to Know

Construction on various roads in Lafayette continues this week as much needed repairs are being made in efforts to make our roads as safe as possible to drive.

Often, road/lane closures are done at night as a way to try to avoid doing them during high times of traffic. Here in Lafayette, that's such a big deal because of how much traffic travels through the Hub City on a daily basis, especially during the school year.

Well, school is out for the summer and BELOW are a couple of listed lane closures that are STARTING TODAY that will take place during daytime hours.

Please take note of them and practice safety and caution, especially when dealing with the Lafayette Consolidated Government and DOTD crews who are working them.

Intersection of Guilbeau Road and West Congress

For approximately the next three weeks, there will be lane closures at the intersection of Guilbeau Road and West Congress Street as sections of the roadway are being repaired.

Straight through traffic will not be allowed within the work zone while the construction is happening.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Guilbeau Road will be required to turn right onto West Congress Street.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on West Congress Street will be required to turn left onto Guilbeau Road.

There will be message boards posting detour routes.

Moss Street at Interstate 10

As part of the I-10 Widening Project, there will be daily lane closures on Moss Street in BOTH DIRECTIONS at Interstate 10 from now until Wednesday, June 16th, as DOTD crews will be installing bridge underpass lighting.

google street view

The daily lane closures will happen between 7 AM and 5 PM each day.

There will be no detour route necessary.

