Lafayette Library Offering Sewing, Etching, and 3D Printing

If you think that the Lafayette Parish Public Libraries are just books and people throwing "Shhhhh!!"s your way, you need to see this!

Lafayette libraries offer much more than books and reference resources. Fishing Poles? Some branches have them. Sewing machines? Yep. Vinyl cutting machines? You'll have access to them as well.

"Open Access Hours" at Lafayette Public Libraries gives you the opportunity to use these resources at different branches on different dates.

As you can see in the photo above, a Lafayette Parish Library cardholder created the Kermit vinyl logo for a kayak, and you can do similar work at the library.

At the Lafayette libraries, you can get access to laser etching machines, sewing machines, vinyl cutting machines, and even 3D printers.

Photo by Kadir Celep on Unsplash Photo by Kadir Celep on Unsplash loading...

Library patrons can work on projects at several of the branches and, since you are in a library, there will be plenty of resources to use as tutorials.

Open access time allows patrons to explore and experiment as they independently work on projects of their choosing. Self-guided online tutorials are available for most applications. Open to all ages; no registration required.

OPEN ACCESS HOURS AT LAFAYETTE PARISH LIBRARIES:

• North Regional Library: Mondays, 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM;

• West Regional Library: Tues/Thurs, 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM;

• Main Library: Tues/Wed/Thurs, 1:00 PM - 7:30 PM

You can check the Lafayette Parish Library's Calendar of Events for upcoming times/branches.

