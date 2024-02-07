Two Louisiana Cities Identified as Hotspots as Flu Cases Surge Statewide

As we drag through the midst of a particularly harsh flu season that continues to sweep across the South, Lafayette finds itself among the two cities in Louisiana dealing with a notably high number of flu cases. This surge places the state within the top ten for flu activity nationwide, according to the latest data from the Walgreens Flu Index. Despite the Index not being a measure of the flu's severity but rather its incidence among populations, the situation has raised concerns among health professionals and the public alike.

According to KEEL, the increase in Louisiana flu cases is actually part of a wider trend seen across several states, with our neighbors in Texas leading the charge followed closely by Oklahoma and Mississippi. Notably, Lafayette and Monroe are the two Louisiana cities singled out for their “significant flu activity.”

It probably doesn’t help our case that we are wedged between two states that are currently dominating the Walgreens Flu Index.

The fact that Lafayette, Louisiana is smack dab in the middle of Texas and Mississippi should keep residents on high alert when it comes to taking as many preventative measures as possible to dodge this nasty virus.

Health experts are urging everyone to take simple but effective steps to protect themselves from the flu. Recommendations include avoiding close contact with sick individuals, staying home when feeling unwell, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, not touching your face with unwashed hands, and frequent handwashing.

These preventive measures are crucial in helping curb the spread of the flu virus in Lafayette and beyond, as the community navigates through this challenging flu season.

