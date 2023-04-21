ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A tip about a delivery of narcotics to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of a Lafayette man.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz's office, narcotics detectives were alerted Monday, April 17, to a possible drug delivery to somewhere in St. Landry Parish. That information pointed to Justin Narcisse, 31, of Lafayette as the person delivering the drugs.

He was arrested as he arrived at the location detectives were alerted to.

A package of ecstasy that was set to be delivered to St. Landry Parish. Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Detectives made contact with Narcisse and obtained probable cause for a search, which led to the discovery of approximately 250 MDMA, or ecstasy, pills, as well as oxycodone and a gun.

The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics located is valued at approximately $300, according to the sheriff's office.

Narcisse was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on several charges.

CHARGES:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (MDMA)



Possession of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)



Possession of Schedule II CDS (Oxycodone)



Illegal Possession of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS



Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

His bond was set at $33,500.

Got a Tip?

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s Drug Hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers remain anonymous and the information is kept strictly confidential.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

