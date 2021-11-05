A Lafayette man turned himself into Abbeville authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest on two charges.

The whole situation in which allegations were made against George Begley II began to unfold at around 3:30 Thursday afternoon at RiverFront Restaurant on Park Avenue.

Begley was simply handing out business cards to patrons of the restaurant, at first, but then things changed drastically.

According to Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet, an allegation was made that Begley walked around the corner of a waitress stand, where he is accused of taking his penis out of his pants and cornering a woman.

Begley is then accused of zipping his pants, hugging a female, and then being kicked out of the establishment by workers at the restaurant. They promptly called the police.

An arrest warrant was issued for two charges against Begley, and they include the following:

Obscenity (Felony)

Simple Battery

The employees stated that, at some point, Begley just started acting very inappropriately to all of the female employees of the establishment.

Friday, November 5, Begley turned himself in. Officials at the Abbeville Police Department say he was subsequently able to bond out after his bond was set at $6,500.

