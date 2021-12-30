Lafayette Man Arrested in Stabbing Near Holy Family Catholic School

28-year-old old Alton Henry of Lafayette has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center following a stabbing around lunchtime on Wednesday in the 100 block of South Bienville Street.

According to a press release from Lafayette Police, officers responded to the stabbing in progress around 12:18 p.m. and found a victim lying in the roadway suffering from stab wounds. Fortunately for that victim, officers were able to render aid until paramedics took the victim to the hospital to treat the non-life-threatening injuries.

South Bienville Street's proximity to Holy Family Catholic School, google maps

As you will notice on the Google map above, the 100 block of South Bienville Street is about a block away from Holy Family Catholic School. Fortunately for students and faculty, Holy Family is closed during the holiday break.

Henry has been charged with Attempted Manslaughter.

