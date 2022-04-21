Lafayette Man Identified in I-10 Fatal Shooting; 2 Others Injured

23-year-old Austin Granger of Lafayette has been identified as the man who died in a shooting on Interstate 10 on Monday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting - which happened near Mile Marker 105 just after 2:00 a.m. - also injured two other victims. Fortunately, one of those victims has been released from the hospital. The other victim is listed in stable condition.

I-10 between La. Avenue and 105 Exits, google street view I-10 between La. Avenue and 105 Exits, google street view loading...

Detectives need your help as very little information is available and an arrest in the case still has not been made. Contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

“I commend our detectives for working tirelessly to investigate this crime, and all others, to the fullest to ensure justice is served for the citizens who trust us to protect them every day,” said Sheriff Garber.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.