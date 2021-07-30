15-year-old Jacob Ardoin of Lafayette and a man by the name of Stephen Curry of New Orleans - no, not the NBA star Stephen Curry - have been announced as the third set of weekly winners in Louisiana's vaccine incentive lottery - Shot at a Million.

Ardoin won the scholarship while Curry won the money.

As Edwards alluded to, the deadline to register for next week’s drawing is midnight tonight (Friday) at shotatamillion.com.

The incentive program began on July 9th and happens every week, giving all vaccinated Louisiana residents ages 18+ who have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine the chance to a $100,000.00 weekly prize and a grand prize of $1,000,000.00, which will be announced on August 13th.

Louisiana residents ages 12-17 who have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have a shot to win one of nine $100,000.00 scholarships.

“Congratulations to both Stephen and Jacob for not only winning this week’s prizes but most importantly for getting vaccinated to help protect themselves, their families and communities,” Gov. Edwards said. “What they have done is so important. With this dangerous fourth surge of COVID-19, we need more Louisianans starting at age 12 and up to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Many of our hospitals statewide are either at or near capacity, many people are getting incredibly sick and deaths continue to rise. It does not have to be this way, and we have the ability to do something about it. This pandemic is largely among the unvaccinated. The best and most effective way we can get a handle on this emergency health crisis is by getting vaccinated.”

As of noon, July 29, more than 860,000 Louisianans have registered for their Shot At A Million.

Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

