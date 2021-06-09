19-year-old Noah Comeaux of Lafayette has died from injuries he received after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting a metal pole early Sunday morning

According to a press release, Lafayette Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Wayne Griffin says officers responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Johnston Street near Legends and Courtesy GMC around 2 AM. Investigators say Comeaux was headed eastbound when, for reasons not known, he lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected off of it. That's when he hit a metal pole at the intersection of Johnston Street and Lana Drive.

Comeaux died from his multiple injuries on Wednesday.

The investigation continues.

