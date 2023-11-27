Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Lafayette Police are searching for the man accused of the murder of another man earlier this year.

On October 29, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Orchid Drive. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Nathan Bob had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

The suspect in that shooting is identified as 23-year-old Dontrell Laray Clark. An arrest warrant has been issued for Clark on one count of second-degree murder.

murder suspect Courtesy Lafayette Police Department loading...

Police are asking anyone with information about Clark or where he may be to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

All callers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

