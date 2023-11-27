Police Ask Public to Be on the Lookout for Murder Suspect in Lafayette, Louisiana
Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Lafayette Police are searching for the man accused of the murder of another man earlier this year.
On October 29, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Orchid Drive. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Nathan Bob had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.
The suspect in that shooting is identified as 23-year-old Dontrell Laray Clark. An arrest warrant has been issued for Clark on one count of second-degree murder.
Police are asking anyone with information about Clark or where he may be to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.
You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.
All callers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.
