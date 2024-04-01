Lafayette Officer Shoots Rifle-Armed Suspect Nearing Crowd in Public Park

An officer-involved shooting incident out of Lafayette is currently under investigation by state and local law enforcement following a confrontation late Sunday evening (Mar. 31). The situation began when Lafayette Police responded to a reported disturbance involving weapons on Lilly Street at approximately 7:30 p.m.

During the response, officers engaged in a foot pursuit of a suspect reportedly armed with a rifle. The chase led to a nearby public park, where, in an effort to neutralize a potential threat as the suspect neared a crowd, at least one officer discharged their duty weapon. The suspect was hit and sustained non-life-threatening injuries before being transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers or bystandans were harmed during the incident.

The Lafayette Metro Crime Scene Unit has been assisting the Louisiana State Police investigators in processing the scene as part of their thorough investigation to collect further information. This collaborative effort aims to gather a full account of the events leading up to and including the shooting.

The authorities have issued a call for witnesses or anyone in possession of pictures or video of the incident to come forward. Information can be shared anonymously with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations by calling 337-332-8080, through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system, or by contacting the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

As this remains an active investigation, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.