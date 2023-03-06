Lafayette Parish Man Charged in Death of Young Child
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - 49-year-old Daniel Boudreaux has been charged with Negligent Homicide in relation to the January 2023 death of a 7-year-old child, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they arrested Boudreaux on Friday, March 3rd at a home in the 400 block of Rue Des Etoiles. He also faces other charges including:
- Illegal Carrying of a Weapon
- Felony Drug Possession
- Possession With the Intent to Distribute
- other Drug charges
Boudreaux's bond has been set at $65,500.00 His court date is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7th at 1:30 p.m.
KPEL News will report more information as it becomes available.
