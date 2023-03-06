LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - 49-year-old Daniel Boudreaux has been charged with Negligent Homicide in relation to the January 2023 death of a 7-year-old child, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

400 block of Rue Des Etoiles, google maps 400 block of Rue Des Etoiles, google maps loading...

Deputies say they arrested Boudreaux on Friday, March 3rd at a home in the 400 block of Rue Des Etoiles. He also faces other charges including:

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon

Felony Drug Possession

Possession With the Intent to Distribute

other Drug charges

Daniel Boudreax, LPSO Daniel Boudreax, LPSO loading...

Boudreaux's bond has been set at $65,500.00 His court date is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7th at 1:30 p.m.

KPEL News will report more information as it becomes available.