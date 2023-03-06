Lafayette Parish Man Charged in Death of Young Child

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Cruiser, photo from LPSO Facebook page

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - 49-year-old Daniel Boudreaux has been charged with Negligent Homicide in relation to the January 2023 death of a 7-year-old child, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

400 block of Rue Des Etoiles, google maps
Deputies say they arrested Boudreaux on Friday, March 3rd at a home in the 400 block of Rue Des Etoiles. He also faces other charges including:

  • Illegal Carrying of a Weapon
  • Felony Drug Possession
  • Possession With the Intent to Distribute
  • other Drug charges
Daniel Boudreax, LPSO
Boudreaux's bond has been set at $65,500.00  His court date is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7th at 1:30 p.m.

KPEL News will report more information as it becomes available.

