Lafayette Parish Schools Remain Closed Wednesday Due to Severe Cold Weather

The Lafayette Parish School System has announced the extension of the closure of all its schools and facilities until Wednesday, January 17, 2024, due to the ongoing extreme cold weather and below-freezing temperatures affecting the area.

This extension comes as a response to the severe cold snap that has gripped the region, posing potential hazards to students, staff, and the operation of school facilities. The Lafayette Parish School System emphasizes that the safety of its community is of utmost importance and will continue to closely monitor the weather situation to ensure that any decisions made are in the best interest of their students and staff.

While the closure is a preventive measure against the harsh weather, the school system anticipates the reopening of schools and facilities on Thursday, January 18, 2024. However, this is subject to change based on the evolving weather conditions. The Lafayette Parish School System assures that it will keep families and staff updated with the latest information and developments. Parents, students, and staff are advised to stay informed through the school system's official communication channels for timely updates.

The extended closure impacts not only the educational schedule but also any planned activities and events within the school facilities. The school system advises parents and students to stay tuned for further announcements regarding rescheduling or adjustments to the academic calendar and extracurricular activities.