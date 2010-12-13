Lafayette Parish Sheriff&#8217;s Office Daily Arrest Report

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Arrest Report

Here is the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office daily arrests for December 13, 2010.

 

Name: Bergeron, Tabitha

Charge: Owi Vehicle

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd

Address: 500 Blk Little Pine Lane

Morgan City, La

Name: Buchert, Julian

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd

Address: 300 Blk Hilda ST

Lafayette, La

Name: Carpenter, Kenneth

Charge: Simple Battery Charge And Pena

Arresting Agency: Scott Pd

Address: 100 Blk Mcnair STR

Broussard, La

Name: Delahoussaye, Thomas

Charge: Possession Of Marijuana

Arresting Agency: Youngsville Pd

Address: 200 Blk Masters DRV

Broussard, La

Name: Dural, Craig

Charge: Owi Vehicle

Arresting Agency: La State Police Troop I

Address: 500 Blk Joan STR

Lafayette, La

Name: George, Trevelle

Charge: Fugitive

Arresting Agency: Lafayette Parish Sheriff'S Ofc

Address: 200 Blk E Clinton ST

Lafayette, La

Name: Guidroz, Zachary

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd

Address: 100 Blk Deanna DR

Lafayette, La

Name: Hamlett, Jermey

Charge: Fugitive

Arresting Agency: Broussard Pd

Address: 1000 Blk Bernard Lane

Arnaudville, La

Name: Nguyen, Bay

Charge: Owi Vehicle

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd

Address: 200 Blk Wind Haven

Lafayette, La

Name: Pitre, Jeff

Charge: Disturbing The Peace Charge

Arresting Agency: Broussard Pd

Address: 1500 Blk Savoy ROA

Youngsville, La

Name: Pittman, Clinton

Charge: Owi Vehicle

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd

Address: 200 Blk Planters Row ROA

Lafayette, La

Name: Reddick, Kizzie

Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge

Arresting Agency: Lafayette City Pd

Address: 300 Blk Monarch DRV

Lafayette, La

Name: Sawyer, Kevin

Charge: Fugitive

Arresting Agency: Carencro Pd

Address: 200 Blk Laurie AVE

Lafayette, La

Name: Schaubert, Justin

Charge: Disturbing The Peace Charge

Arresting Agency: Broussard Pd

Address: 1300 Blk Coteau RD

New Iberia, La

Name: Shuff, Derrick

Charge: Schedule Ii

Arresting Agency: Penalties

Address: 7000 Blk Grand Marais ROA

Roenoke, La

Name: Washington, Robert

Charge: Schedule Ii

Arresting Agency: Penalties

Address: 200 Blk Randolph ST

　

 

 

 

