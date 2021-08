The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, August 10, 2021:

Name: Gregory Billiot

Age: 58

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 09, 2021 11:35 am

Charge: Probation (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 16622 Blk Lark ROA,Abbeville,La,

Cause for Arrest: PROBATION WARRANT

Property: GREEN SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SANDALS , RED , WHITE MASK , BLACK SUNGLASSES BROKEN , BROWN ,

BLACK , GREY WRISTBAND , , BLACK , , WHITE BOXERS , BLACK BAG MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012241,

Name: Jenna L Wheaton

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 09, 2021 12:59 pm

Charge: Monetary Instrument Abuse Char ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk N A STR,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0220359,

Name: Michael Peatross

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 09, 2021 4:00 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Illegal Carrying Of

Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Belle Helene Ct ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A INTERVIEW

Property: PURPLE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , GREY SANDALS , WHITE , ,

Associate(s): NA'JUAN LOCKWOOD,

Incident Number(s): 21-0277347,

Name: Milera J Williams

Age: 58

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 09, 2021 3:00 pm

Charge: Fail To Register/Notify 3rd ,

Arresting Agency: ST MARTIN PARISH SO

Address: 600 Blk Begnaud STR,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: CAMO , , CHAPSTICK , COINS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE MASK , WHITE SOCKS , GREY PANTS ,

PURPLE NET BAG MISC ITEMS , BLACK , LOTION ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0047746,

Name: Na'Juan Lockwood

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 09, 2021 4:00 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Illegal Carrying Of

Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Belle Helene Ct ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A INTERVIEW

Property: GREY AND BLK PANTS , BLK LONG SLEEVE SHIRT , RED SOCKS , BLK SHOES , 1 GREY NOSE RING , PINK HAIR

WRAP , 2 GREY , 1 GREY EYEBROW RING , BLK ,

Associate(s): MICHAEL PEATROSS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0277347,

Name: Robert Conner Jr

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 09, 2021 6:27 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Francis AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK BOXERS , ORANGE SHOES , BLUE EARRINGS , YELLOW/GREY , LA ID ,

WHITE CARD , WHITE CARD , GREEN PIC , PURPLE PIC , N/A , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK BOXERS ,

ORANGE SHOES , BLUE EARRINGS , YELLOW/GREY , LA ID , WHITE , WHITE CARD , WHITE CARD , PURPLE PIC ,

GREEN PIC ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0277771,

Name: Selina M Smith

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 09, 2021 4:50 pm

Charge: Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 800 Blk St Charles STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: PER CITY COURT SLIP

Property: 1 GREY ANKLE BRACELETE , BLK SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , BLK SANDALS , GREY , GREY BELLY RING , RED HAIR

WRAP , GREEN/BLK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012246,

Name: Terrance Charles

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 09, 2021 1:30 pm

Charge: Hit And Run , Aggravated Assault Charge , Illegal Possession Of Stolen T , Resist Officer With

Force/Viol , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop , Atempt-Agravatd Battry , "Aggr Flight From An Officer:

,Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Newshire DRV,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK SNADALS , CUP , SPOON , WHITE TOWEL , BLACK CLOTH ,

GREY BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0229126,

