Twelve names appear on the daily arrest report provided by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

You will notice that half of the arrests are for a trend that is not only noticeable in Lafayette but also across the country, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Name: Arthur Davis Jr

Age: 59

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 23, 2021 10:57 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Lombard STR,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BROWN , BROWN TOWEL , , BLACK GLASSES , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , GREY SLIPPERS , GREY SHORTS ,

GREY BOXERS , BLACK , BLACK SOCK , BLUE SOCK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012397,

Name: Ashley M Vice

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 23, 2021 9:16 am

Charge: Vagrancy , Criminal Trespass , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Fail To Obey Traffic Control ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 1000 Blk Scwing ROA,St Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: YELLOW , PINK HAIR TIE , BLACK MASK , WHITE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHORTS , GREY SHIRT , BLACK

BRA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012395,

Name: Brad J Simmons

Age: 47

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 23, 2021 9:47 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSIOCAL ALTERCATION

Property: RED/BLUE SHOES , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , GREEN BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , CRACKED YELLOW CELLULAR

PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0294061,

Name: Darien P Leger

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 23, 2021 2:58 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Resisting An Officer ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Grassy LN,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DOMESTIC ALTERCATION

Property: BLK PANTS , WHITE EARRING , BLK PHONE , MEDICAL PAPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0292982,

Name: Frankie Pilote

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 23, 2021 7:06 am

Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders , Fugitive , Telephone Communications; Impr , Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Ellen STR,Patterson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE SHOES , WHITE PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , JEAN SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , 2 WHITE TOWELS , MESH BAG MISC

ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012393,21-0225399,21-0230254,

Name: Ira L Jeffers

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 23, 2021 6:00 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Aggravated Assault Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Pecan Grove RD,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: LA DL , 3 BLUE CARDS , 1 WHITE CARD , MISC PAPERS , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SANDALS , BLACK/RED BOXERS ,

4 RUBBER BANDS , 1 BLACK NECKLACE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0293860,

Name: Joseph P Bruno

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 23, 2021 10:20 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Printemps ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHOES , GREY PANTS , WHITE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0274255,21-0012396,

Name: Justin Blanchard

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 23, 2021 9:16 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Matthew STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT BOOKED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: RED SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0293256,20-0452400,21-0291891,19-0283824,

Name: Nicholas R Lebert

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 23, 2021 12:02 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk Fleetwood ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT SENTENCED

Property: BLACK , BLACK SHORTS , YELLOW SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHIRT , GREY BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012398,

Name: Seth M Burch

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 23, 2021 6:04 pm

Charge: Pornography Involving Juvenile ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Somerset DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: CIGARETTES , KEY RING WITH 4 KEYS , GREEN LIGHTER , BROWN WALLET , YELLOW MASK , BLACK SHOES , WHITE

SOCKS , BLUE PANTS , GREY SHIRT , MULTICOLORED BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0286239,

Name: Sharica N Hamilton

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 23, 2021 4:50 pm

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Hit And Run Driving (Without ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Ambrose STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: PINK SANDALS , PURPLE PANTS , BLUE/WHITE FACE MASK , PINK SHIRT , TAN BRA , GREY EARRINGS , WHITE

CLOTH ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012400,21-0148934,

Name: Tyrell Guilbeau

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 23, 2021 12:11 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Madeline AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHORTS , BLACK UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0285890,

