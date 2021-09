Seventeen names appear on the daily arrest report provided by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. In today's report, you will notice quite a few burglary charges.

Name: Alexus Guidry

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 12:48 am

Charge: Attempt-Simple Burglary,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Dear ROA, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER ATTEMPTING TO OPEN LOCKED AUTOMOBILE DOORS TO VEHICLES THAT DID NOT BELONG TO

HER

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE BRA , BLUE SHORTS , MULTI COLOR SANDALS ,

Associate(s): GERALD LEOPAUL, TROY GEORGE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0294153,

Name: Anthony D Robinson

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 10:20 am

Charge: Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. , Resisting An Officer, Domestic Abuse Battery, Theft Charge,

Interfering W/ Emrgncy Comm, Warrant/Bench Warrant, Aggravated Assault Charge, Fail To Secure A

Drivers Lice, Reckless Operation Vehicle, Obscuring Windshields Or Wind, Simple Criminal Damage

To Prop,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Jolly DRV, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS AND FOR RUNNING

Property: BLACK CROCS, BLACK SOCKS, BLUE PANTS, WHITE SHIRT, CARDS, BLACK,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0216300,21-0294500,19-0008994,21-0241845,21-001

Name: Cannon J Williams

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 5:50 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerment, Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana, Simple Criminal Damage To Prop,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Gregs AVE, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: CELLULAR PHONE, RED SHIRT, GREY SHORTS, TAN BELT, PINK SOCKS, BLUE BOXERS, WHITE SHOES,

CIGARETTE PACK, MISC PAPERS, GREEN LIGHTER,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0206746,21-0295226,

Name: Donald A Nash Jr

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 10:29 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant, Violation Of Protective Orders, Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab, Simple

Criminal Damage To Prop,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE.

Property: BROWN SANDALS, GREY SHIRT, GREY SHORTS, BROWN, CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0294553,21-0012412,20-0400476,

Name: Edward B Broussard

Age: 55

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 12:09 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREY HAT , BROWN KNIFE HOLSTER , BROWN BELT , BROWN WALLET , 2 KEY FOBS , CELLULAR PHONE ,

GREY/GREEN SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0294115,

Name: Gerald W Leopaul

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 12:48 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Simple Burglary , Atempt-Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Porter LAN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN ANONYMOUS CALLER COMPLAINED ABOUT A VEHICLE BURGLARY IN PROGRESS

Property: CELLULAR PHONE, BLACK SOCKS, WHITE CARD, 2 BLUE CARDS, 1 CITATION, GREY WHITE SANDALS, BLACK

JACKET, BLACK PANTS, BLACK SHIRT, BLACK SHORTS,

Associate(s): ALEXUS GUIDRY, TROY GEORGE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0294153,

Name: India D Joseph

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 3:25 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant, Theft Charge,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Bridgeview DR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: PINK SHIRT, JEANS, PINK SLIDES, YELLOW, YELLOW, YELLOW, YELLOW, CARDS, LA, GRAY WITH

STONE, BLK HAIR TIE,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012426,20-0212871,

Name: Jarrad L Pittman

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 11:23 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant, Municipal Purposes (Free Text),

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Landmark STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AT CITY COURT WITH OPEN CHARGES

Property: CAMO, BLACK, JEANS, BLACK BOXERS, PURPLE SHIRT, BLUE SOCKS, BROWN SHOES,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012414,

Name: Joseph L Romero Sr

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 2:00 pm

Charge: Acadia Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR ACADIA

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0112422,

Name: Justin Wiltz

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 9:24 am

Charge: Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 900 Blk W Patin STR,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property:

Associate(s): JAVIEN DEMOUCHET,

Incident Number(s): 21-0129161,

Name: Kenneth J Pickens

Age: 61

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 5:25 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk, Breaux Bridge, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLCK RUBBERBAND, BLACK CLOTH, BLACK SHIRT, BLACK SHORTS, BLACK SHORTS, BLACK SOCKS, BLACK

SANDALS, BLACK BOXERS, LA DL,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0295158,

Name: Mary M Journet

Age: 46

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 4:27 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1300 Blk Roper DRV, Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: BLACK PHONE, BLACK DRESS, BLACK SHOES, WHITE SOCKS, GREY SWEATER, GREY PANTS, WHITE SHIRT,

YELLOW GLASSES, BLACK CHAPSTICK,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0252922,

Name: Myles J Prejean

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 3:30 pm

Charge: Attp-Murder/First Degree ,

Arresting Agency: U.S. MARSHAL (USM)

Address: 100 Blk Woodstock DRV,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: 2 EPI PENS , YELLOW SANDALS , RED SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , GREY BOXERS ,

Associate(s): JOSHUA THIBODEAUX, SHAWN DAVIS, ALLIJAH NOEL, CALLIJAH NOEL,

Incident Number(s): 21-0169703,

Name: Nelson H Francis

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 9:37 am

Charge: Unaut Use Of Movable(Non-Veh) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Monroe,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0285555,

Name: Paul W Charboneau

Age: 47

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 10:51 am

Charge: Criminal Trespass , Soliciting For Prostitutes:Pro ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Laf.,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AT CITY COURT ON OPEN CHARGES

Property: RECEIPT, LA, SHADES BLACK, BLACK, CARDS, BLACK, RUBBER 2, WHITE SHOES, BLUE JEANS, GREEN

SHIRT,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012413,

Name: Ryan M Smith

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 6:11 am

Charge: Simple Burglary, Probation (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: CARDS, 1, BLACK CRACKED, LA, GREY SHIRT, RED PANTS, GREY SHOES,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012408,21-0237260,

Name: Troy A George

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 24, 2021 12:48 am

Charge: Fail To Signal Turn - No Acci, Attempt-Simple Burglary, Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice, Fugitive,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 0000 Blk Lafayette Parish Corr,Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER ATTEMPTING TO TAKE THINGS THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM.

Property: LA ID, 2 CELLULAR PHONES (SCRATCHED), BLACK SANDALS, BLACK SOCKS, GREY PANTS, MULTI COLORED

BELT, GREY BOXERS, BLACK SHIRT, WHITE CHARGING CORD,

Associate(s): ALEXUS GUIDRY, GERALD LEOPAUL,

Incident Number(s): 21-0294153,21-0012407,

