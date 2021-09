Only four names appear on the arrest report released by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. But, you will notice nearly all of them are arrests for alleged violent crimes.

Name: Hendric L Cormier

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 30, 2021 10:30 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerment, Simple Battery Charge And Pena, Resist Officer With Force/Viol,

Simple Criminal Damage,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1100 Blk Moss STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK, 2 BLACK, PINK, BLACK SHOES, BLACK SOCKS, BLACK SHORTS, BLUE PANTS, GREEN SHIRT, GREY

BOXERS,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0301165,

Name: Jacques R Miller

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 30, 2021 8:07 am

Charge: Hold For St. Landry,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Cockpit, Carencro, La,

Cause for Arrest: COURTESTY BOOKING

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012488,

Photo courtesy of niu-niu-5HzOtV-FSlw-unsplash

Name: Kennedy Bibbins

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 30, 2021 10:46 pm

Charge: Aggravated Second Degree Battery,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Brockton DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SHIRT , GRAY SHORTS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0301517,

Name: Michael J Lacoste

Age: 66

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 30, 2021 12:45 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge, Simple Criminal Damage,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Papit Guidry ROA, St Martinville, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: RED, GREY, RED, GREY, 2 GREY, RED, YELLOW, PURPLE SHIRT, GREY PANTS, BROWN SHOES, BLUE

BOXERS,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0301257,

