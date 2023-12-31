Police: Parking Lot Dispute Led to Fatal Lafayette Shooting; Victim, Suspects Identified

A dispute in a parking lot in the 500 block of Jefferson Street tragically escalated to a fatal shooting, resulting in the death of 18-year-old Justin Broussard from Arnaudville, LA. The incident, which occurred around 1:10 a.m. on December 31, 2023, led to the swift arrest of two suspects by the Lafayette Police Department.

Responding to the scene, officers found Broussard with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation revealed that the incident started as a verbal altercation in the parking lot. During the confrontation, one of the suspects, identified as 29-year-old Russell Henry of Arnaudville, LA, brandished a handgun but then lowered it. Subsequently, a second suspect, a 17-year-old male juvenile, produced another handgun and fired at Broussard, causing the fatal injury.

According to Lafayette Police, officers, who were nearby, quickly apprehended both suspects. Russell Henry has been charged and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. The juvenile suspect faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and simple escape related to a prior incident, and has been booked into Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home.

The Lafayette Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, along with Crime Scene Investigators, continue to investigate the case. Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact them or Lafayette Crime Stoppers.

