Lafayette Passenger Caught With Fentanyl Following Speeding Bust in Iberia Parish, Louisiana
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette felon is now in trouble with the law once again after a vehicle he was riding as a passenger in was pulled over for allegedly speeding in Iberia Parish.
It's what sheriff's deputies say they found on the convicted felon, though, that is sending him back behind bars.
The incident happened on Sunday when deputies say they pulled over a vehicle traveling on Norris Road. Deputies say they then noticed 38-year-old Shawn Dugan of Lafayette, was allegedly in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine. As a convicted felon, that's a no-no.
So were the illegal drugs deputies say they found in the car as well:
- A large quantity of narcotics in the camouflage bag belonging to Dugan
- Approximately 3 pounds of crystal meth
- 67 grams of marijuana
- 12 grams of fentanyl.
- A scale and cigar wrappers commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics were also located in the camouflage bag.
- $1897 in currency
Dugan was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and is being held without bond on the following charges:
- LA RS 14:108 Resisting an Officer
- LA RS 14:69.1 Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms
- LA RS 14:95E Possession Firearm in Presence Of CDS
- LA RS 14:95.1 Possession of Firearm/Concealed by Convicted Felon
- LA RS 40:966A Possession of Marijuana W/Intent to Distribute
- LA RS 40:967A Manufacture; Distribution; PWITD--Sch II Narcotics
- LA RS 40:967B Possession - Schedule II Narcotics
- LA RS 40:982 Second or Subsequent Offenses
- LA RS 40:1023 Prohibited Acts: Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia
- LA RS 40:1041 Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
- LA CCRP 899 Probation Violation
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero leaves us with this message.
Fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths for Americans ages 18 to 45, according to the CDC. As a result of this arrest, IPSO Patrol Deputies have potentially prevented approximately 170,000 deaths. This powdered fentanyl could be used to lace methamphetamine or marijuana. Anyone who has bought narcotics from Shawn Dugan are at risk. Every milligram of fentanyl seized means less fatal doses on the streets of Iberia Parish. I urge parents to inform their children that any pills purchased outside of a licensed pharmacy are dangerous, illegal, and potentially lethal. Sadly, one “experiment” with an illegal narcotic or a pill could be deadly.