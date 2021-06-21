A Lafayette pedestrian died late Saturday night after police say she was hit by a vehicle as she was going on to the Evangeline Thruway to see about her dog that was hit by a vehicle moments before.

According to a press release from Lafayette Police, the accident happened in the 400 block of the NW Evangeline Thruway as officers responded to the scene just before 11 PM. 54-year-old Benicisa Mouton of Lafayette was pronounced dead at the scene, which is an area surrounded by homes.

Officers say alcohol was not a factor for the driver. No citations have been issued.

Lafayette Police say the investigation remains ongoing.