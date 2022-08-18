An overnight shooting sends a female to the hospital and Lafayette Police are working a lead to catch the alleged shooter.

According to a press release, Lafayette Police responded to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive around 1:30 Thursday morning to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fortunately, her injuries are non-life-threatening and was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.

(Generic Photo of Martin Luther King Drive

Lafayette Police say the suspect was told to leave the apartment before the shooting happened. The suspect is said to have left the apartment but then came back and fired several shots at the victim's apartment.

Authorities continue to investigate.