Lafayette Police Investigating Apartment Shooting

Nobody was wounded in an early-morning shooting at a Lafayette apartment complex.

Residents tell KPEL they heard five to six gunshots at the Beau Rivage Apartments on East Bayou Parkway around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday. They say Lafayette police arrived at the scene and knocked on the door of one of the apartment units. Nobody answered the door of that unit. Residents say police left after nobody answered their knocks.

Lafayette Police Corporal Bridgette Dugas confirms that police responded to a shots fired call at the complex before 6 a.m. Dugas says the responding officers found an SUV with three bullet holes in it. However, according to Dugas, the officers found no casings, blood, or other evidence tying anyone to a shooting. No one on the scene reported any injuries to police or medical officials. Dugas confirms the officers knocked on the door of a unit at the complex and left after nobody answered.

Dugas says a police report about this case is on file. The case remains under investigation.

If you know anything about this case, call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

