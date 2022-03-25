Lafayette Police: Live-in Boyfriend Hospitalizes Woman

A Lafayette man now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center after he allegedly injured his girlfriend so bad that she suffered serious injuries.

Lafayette Police say Geremaine Adams faces charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and domestic abuse battery after officers responded to a local hospital at 3:00 a.m. to find the the victim being treated for her injuries. She was eventually released.

100 block of Belle Fontaine, google maps 100 block of Belle Fontaine, google maps loading...

After responding to her, officers then found the live-in boyfriend, Adams, at the 100 block of Belle Fontaine and arrested him.

Lafayette Police Department wants anyone dealing with domestic violence to know that they can contact the Faith House by calling there 24- Hour Crisis Line by dialing 1-888-411-1333.

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

