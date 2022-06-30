If there is one crime that I have either written about or seen written about the most over the last year - besides shootings - is catalytic converter thefts.

All across South Louisiana - from Opelousas to Eunice and from Rayne to Iowa - criminals have been stealing these very valuable parts from vehicles at homes and at dealerships. The widespread thefts have even gotten the attention of lawmakers.

Well, Lafayette is no different. Authorities say there have been numerous catalytic converter thefts in the city limits, dating back to at least November 2021.

And, they have a couple of suspects that they need your help in catching.



What is a Catalytic Converter?

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a catalytic converter is "an automobile exhaust-system component containing a catalyst that causes conversion of harmful gases (such as carbon monoxide and uncombusted hydrocarbons) into mostly harmless products (such as water and carbon dioxide)."

What Makes a Catalytic Converter so Valuable?

So, why are so many catalytic converters being stolen, not only across Acadiana but across the country as well? Fox 8 in Indiana recently dug deep to answer that question. Here is what they found:

Inside a catalytic converter are three valuable metals, platinum, rhodium and palladium...Those who steal catalytic converters try to sell them once they remove the part from the car. They can be sold for up to $150, depending on the size of the converter.

You can learn more about catalytic converters by watching the VIDEO BELOW by Roadshow:

Lafayette Police Looking for 2 Alleged Catalytic Converter Thieves

The two suspects identified by local police are 27-year-old Jaquell Carter and 27-year-old Tyric Charles - both of Lafayette. Their cases go back to November 12th of last year.

Carter has two warrants for his arrest; he has total of 23 counts of felony theft.

Charles has one warrant for his arrest; he has total of 19 counts of felony theft.

Lafayette Police say more arrests are anticipated.

If you have any information on the location of these individuals please contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

