Lafayette Police: Man Arrested After Shooting at Trespassers in His Yard

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A trespassing call turned into something even more serious early this morning (Sunday) when shots rang out as Lafayette Police were responding to the call.

Officers responding to the 100 block of Verdun Street heard gunshots when they arrived in the area and located a male suspect who was taken into custody. Investigators say the suspect fired multiple shots at people who were trespassing in his yard, which had a fence around it.

That person has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.

According to a press release from LPD, one victim was found suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. That person was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Two males were arrested for Attempted Theft and Trespassing.