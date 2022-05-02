Lafayette Police Officers Respond to Call About a Teen Being Shot

The Lafayette Police Department was called out at around 7:45 this morning after someone reported a teen had been shot.

When officers got to the 800 block of Gilman Road this morning they found a 14-year-old teen had been shot multiple times.

The teenager was taken to a Lafayette hospital to be stabilized, and following that, the teen was flown to a New Orleans hospital for further treatment. Officials with Lafayette PD say the teenager is in critical condition.

Who is responsible and what happened are two of the many questions detectives are working to answer, but they are asking for the public's help.

If you know anything about this situation you are urged to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

