Lafayette Police: Teenager Shot During Drug Dispute

A 15-year-old male is dead after an altercation over drugs turned fatal.

In a press release, Lafayette Police say the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Toulouse Drive. Officers say they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Toulouse Drive, google street view

Investigators say they learned the victim and two other people were involved in an altercation with the suspect over drugs. That lead to a gun being discharged and the bullets striking the victim. That's when the suspect got into an unknown vehicle and sped away before officer's arrived.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

