LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Public Works Department will be hosting a Hazardous Waste Day for residents looking to get ride of materials you can't just throw into the trashcan.

On Saturday, May 20, residents can go to Cajun Field (by entering from West Congress) between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. to turn in any hazardous materials people might have in their homes that they are trying to get rid of.

These events are held for residents of the City of Lafayette and those in the rural, unincorporated parts of the parish. Proof of residency will be required.

Via the Hazardous Waste Day page, here are the materials that will accepted, as well as those that won't be.

​Chemicals Accepted

Alkaline Batteries

Chemical Cleaners

Fluorescent Tubes

Gasoline

Herbicides

Mercury Thermometers

Paint & Paint Products

Paint Thinner & Stripper

Pesticides

Photographic Chemicals

Pool Chemicals

Stains

Turpentine

Will NOT Accept X - NO Antifreeze

X - NO Appliances

X - NO Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries

X - NO Commercial Waste

X - NO Compact Fluorescent Bulbs

X - NO Compressed Gas Cylinders

X - NO Copiers

X - NO Explosives (including ammunition)

X - NO Fire/Smoke Detectors

X - NO Medical Waste

X - NO Medicine

X - NO Motor Oil

X - NO PCB Oil

X - NO Radioactive Material

X - NO Tires

Electronics WILL be accepted at this event. Electronics Being Accepted Computer Hardware

Computer Accessories

Laptops

Processors

Networking Equipment

Circuit Boards (any type)

Flat Screen Monitors/TVs

Printers

Fax Machines

Toner & Ink Jet Cartridges

Digital Cameras & DVRs

MP3 & DVD Players

Stereos

DVD Movies & Video Games

XBoxes, Playstations, Wii

Portable GPS Devices

Cell Phones/Bag Phones

Telephone & Telephone Systems

Security Systems

Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

Telephone & Computer Cables Ensure all liquid items are secure as leaky containers will not be accepted. More information call Lafayette Consolidated Government Environmental Quality Division at 291-5637 or visit lafayettela.gov/public-works/know-before-you-throw

