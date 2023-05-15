Lafayette Public Works to Host Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Public Works Department will be hosting a Hazardous Waste Day for residents looking to get ride of materials you can't just throw into the trashcan.
On Saturday, May 20, residents can go to Cajun Field (by entering from West Congress) between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. to turn in any hazardous materials people might have in their homes that they are trying to get rid of.
These events are held for residents of the City of Lafayette and those in the rural, unincorporated parts of the parish. Proof of residency will be required.
Via the Hazardous Waste Day page, here are the materials that will accepted, as well as those that won't be.
Chemicals Accepted
- Alkaline Batteries
- Chemical Cleaners
- Fluorescent Tubes
- Gasoline
- Herbicides
- Mercury Thermometers
- Paint & Paint Products
- Paint Thinner & Stripper
- Pesticides
- Photographic Chemicals
- Pool Chemicals
- Stains
- Turpentine
Will NOT Accept
- X - NO Antifreeze
- X - NO Appliances
- X - NO Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries
- X - NO Commercial Waste
- X - NO Compact Fluorescent Bulbs
- X - NO Compressed Gas Cylinders
- X - NO Copiers
- X - NO Explosives (including ammunition)
- X - NO Fire/Smoke Detectors
- X - NO Medical Waste
- X - NO Medicine
- X - NO Motor Oil
- X - NO PCB Oil
- X - NO Radioactive Material
- X - NO Tires
Electronics WILL be accepted at this event.
Electronics Being Accepted
- Computer Hardware
- Computer Accessories
- Laptops
- Processors
- Networking Equipment
- Circuit Boards (any type)
- Flat Screen Monitors/TVs
- Printers
- Fax Machines
- Toner & Ink Jet Cartridges
- Digital Cameras & DVRs
- MP3 & DVD Players
- Stereos
- DVD Movies & Video Games
- XBoxes, Playstations, Wii
- Portable GPS Devices
- Cell Phones/Bag Phones
- Telephone & Telephone Systems
- Security Systems
- Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)
- Telephone & Computer Cables
Ensure all liquid items are secure as leaky containers will not be accepted.
More information call Lafayette Consolidated Government Environmental Quality Division at 291-5637 or visit lafayettela.gov/public-works/know-before-you-throw