Lafayette Police are investigating a homicide they say happened just before one o'clock Monday morning.

Officials with the police department are giving out very little information about the fatal shooting that happened in the 400 block of Haig Street. What they have released is that officers were called out to the location to find a 58-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

If you can provide any information about this homicide, you are asked to call the Lafayette Department, or you can anonymously call Lafayette Crime Stoppers on the tip line at 337-232-TIPS (8477). Another anonymous way to share information is by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. Crimestoppers does offer cash rewards when your information leads to an arrest.

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children

Facts About Impaired Driving

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?

Heatstroke Is Still Of Concern For Kids & Cars