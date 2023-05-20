Lafayette Resident Wakes Up to Demolished Car in Yard After Fatal Overnight Crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette resident alerted police to a fatal crash after waking up to find a totaled car in their yard Saturday morning.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash occurred just after midnight in the 3500 block of E. Simcoe, but the property owner did not discover the scene until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

"We received the call from a resident at around 7:01 am in reference to a vehicle present in their yard demolished," LPD spokeswoman Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.

According to the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound on E. Simcoe Street late Friday night. At some point, it left the roadway and struck several trees before rolling over multiple times and stopping in the resident's yard.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected during the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to their preliminary report, the Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Division is currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing. We are asking motorists to avoid the area while our traffic investigators conduct their investigation.

