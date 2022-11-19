Of all the holidays we celebrate, Thanksgiving is the one that is known for eating more than any other. Whether it's the turkey or the sides, everyone talks about the food first and foremost as they get ready for Thanksgiving Day.

A home-cooked meal with the family. The food brings us together with our families on this holiday where we give thanks for all of our blessings.

Thanksgiving Meal Getty Images/Vetta Thanksgiving Meal Getty Images/Vetta loading...

Free Thanksgiving Meals For Those In Need

One Lafayette restaurant that goes above and beyond every year for Thanksgiving Day is Bailey's Seafood and Grill. For nearly three decades, Ema Haq - owner of Bailey's and Ema's Cafe - provides a special Thanksgiving meal to those who are less fortunate. Bailey's - located at 5520 Johnson Street - will do this from 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 24th.

Another person known for giving back - Dustin Poirier - is taking his Good Fight Foundation and teaming up with Prejean's owner and good friend Tim Metcalf to hand out 500 meals to those in need. This will happen on Wednesday, November 23, from 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. at Prejean's located at 3480 NE Evangeline Thruway.

Lafayette Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day

There are also some local restaurants who stay open for Thanksgiving Day so customers can enjoy a meal without having to cook it. Whether it's for the joy or the convenience of eating out, these restaurants leave us feeling thankful for the hard work that they put in to not only keep the doors open but to also serve delicious meals to their customers.

The restaurants listed below are open normal hours unless otherwise noted.

Mel's Diner (Both Locations)

Mel's Diner, Facebook Mel's Diner, Facebook loading...

Note: While the Lafayette location will be open normal hours, the Broussard location will be closing at 2 PM.

Cracker Barrel

Tim Boyle, Getty Images Tim Boyle, Getty Images loading...

Piccadilly

google street view google street view loading...

Masala Indian Kitchen

google street view google street view loading...

Note: Reservations are recommended but open tables are still available.

Golden Corral

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

Caffe Cottage

google street view google street view loading...

Ruth's Chris Steak House

google maps google maps loading...

Note: Reservations strongly recommended as open tables are filling up fast.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

google street view google street view loading...

Waffle House

Hurricane Nate Slams Into U.S. Gulf Coast Mark Walheiser, Getty Images loading...

Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Lafayette Here is a list of restaurants in Lafayette where your dog can join you for a bite to eat.

Louisiana Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'