Lafayette Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day
Of all the holidays we celebrate, Thanksgiving is the one that is known for eating more than any other. Whether it's the turkey or the sides, everyone talks about the food first and foremost as they get ready for Thanksgiving Day.
A home-cooked meal with the family. The food brings us together with our families on this holiday where we give thanks for all of our blessings.
Free Thanksgiving Meals For Those In Need
One Lafayette restaurant that goes above and beyond every year for Thanksgiving Day is Bailey's Seafood and Grill. For nearly three decades, Ema Haq - owner of Bailey's and Ema's Cafe - provides a special Thanksgiving meal to those who are less fortunate. Bailey's - located at 5520 Johnson Street - will do this from 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 24th.
Another person known for giving back - Dustin Poirier - is taking his Good Fight Foundation and teaming up with Prejean's owner and good friend Tim Metcalf to hand out 500 meals to those in need. This will happen on Wednesday, November 23, from 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. at Prejean's located at 3480 NE Evangeline Thruway.
There are also some local restaurants who stay open for Thanksgiving Day so customers can enjoy a meal without having to cook it. Whether it's for the joy or the convenience of eating out, these restaurants leave us feeling thankful for the hard work that they put in to not only keep the doors open but to also serve delicious meals to their customers.
The restaurants listed below are open normal hours unless otherwise noted.
Mel's Diner (Both Locations)
Note: While the Lafayette location will be open normal hours, the Broussard location will be closing at 2 PM.
Cracker Barrel
Piccadilly
Masala Indian Kitchen
Note: Reservations are recommended but open tables are still available.
Golden Corral
Caffe Cottage
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Note: Reservations strongly recommended as open tables are filling up fast.