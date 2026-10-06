LAFAYETTE, La. — A 19-year-old volunteer assistant coach at a Lafayette Parish school is under arrest on theft, trespass, and false-records charges, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Pernell Johnson was taken into custody Thursday, Oct. 1, at the school where he volunteered, and was later booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. The sheriff’s office says the charges stem from crimes committed against the Lafayette Parish School System.

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What Pernell Johnson Is Charged With

Johnson was booked on three counts of theft, and one count each of criminal trespass, use of forged academic records, trespass against state computers, and filing or maintaining false public records.

The sheriff’s office says Johnson was authorized to be on campus as a volunteer for official activities at specified times, and was also found on school grounds during unapproved times.

Credit: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Credit: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

Johnson also presented falsified documents to administrators in an effort to gain access to confidential school records, according to the release. It does not name the school. It also does not describe the property taken or the records involved.

What Lafayette Parish School Volunteer Policy Says

Under the Lafayette Parish School Board’s volunteer policy, volunteers may be required to undergo a criminal background check, before they start or to keep serving in certain roles. The policy cites student and school safety as the reason. The school system also has a process for vetting people who want to volunteer on campus, and the sheriff’s release does not say whether Johnson went through it.

What Happens Next in the Johnson Investigation

The sheriff’s office says the investigation remains ongoing and no further details are being released at this time. The release does not list a bond amount or a court date.