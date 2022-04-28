Lafayette Sheriff Investigating Threat at School

UPDATE 2, 3:05 p.m.: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti confirms that the threat made towards David Thibodaux STEM Academy was a bomb threat.

Ponseti says the school receives a call with that threat at 1:26 p.m. She says the school then called law enforcement, who responded to the scene.

Ponseti also confirms that deputies and firefighters gave the school an “all clear” after searching the campus and students will be dismissed shortly.

UPDATE 1, 2:55 p.m.: A parent tells us the school has received an all clear and that students will be dismissed soon. A school board official tells us the late dismissal could affect bus routes across the parish.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that it is investigating a threat made towards a school in the parish.

LPSO spokesperson Valerie Ponseti says the sheriff’s office responded to David Thibodaux STEM Academy Thursday afternoon after school officials contacted them about the threat. Ponseti could not immediately confirm what type of threat was made.

Parents who called KPEL told us the school building on Teurlings Drive was evacuated. They also reported seeing numerous law enforcement vehicles on and near the campus.

Shortly after those we received those calls, a parent told us she had just received a text alert from the Lafayette Parish School System about the situation.

“Administrators have been made aware of a potential threat at DTSMA campus,” the text message reads. “Per LPSS crisis protocols, all students are being evacuated from the buildings. We want to assure you that students are safe at this time as law enforcement agencies are onsite conducting an investigation. Per our crisis protocol, parents will not be allowed on campus to check out students until this threat is resolved. We will keep you updated as we learn more.”

The sheriff’s office, Ponseti says, is working with the Lafayette Fire Department to sweep the campus and to make sure there are no potential dangers in side.

Ponseti says parents—-and everyone else—should stay away from campus.

This is a developing story.

Seven Forgotten Facts About Lafayette The area now known as downtown Lafayette was first settled 200 years ago. While the street grid of that original settlement is the same as it was then, the rest of the city has grown and changed exponentially. Let's take a look at some of those changes by taking a look at some of the forgotten facts in Lafayette history.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

The Seven Modern Wonders of Acadiana These landmarks in and around Lafayette leave us in awe and, in some cases, make us think what their designers were thinking.