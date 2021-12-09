Lafayette Police: Homeowner Shoots Intruders, Injures 2 (Updated)

UPDATE: Lafayette Police say the homeowner armed himself with a handgun and shot two subjects who allegedly forced their way inside the home on Wednesday. Once they were shot, the two subjects ran to a local hospital for treatment.

A third subject - 21-year-old Antonio McClelland - has been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for one count of principal to aggravated burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

More arrests are expected.

Wilkie Street, google street view

________________________________________________________________________

Shortly after noon, Lafayette Police officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Wilkie Street to a burglary in progress. A weapon was fired and two people involved in the incident were injured.

According to a press release from Lafayette Police, three people are in custody. Officers say they continue to investigate and will provide more information as it becomes available

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.