Lafayette Shooting Leaves Man Wounded

A Lafayette man is in the hospital after police say he was wounded in an early morning shooting.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a business on Johnston Street just south of Guilbeau Road.

According to investigators, officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed as stable.

Investigators say they believe an argument inside the business led to the shooting. According to police, the people involved in that argument later met in the parking lot. A fight then broke out, leading to one of the persons involved in that fight pulling out a pistol and shooting the victim twice. Three other people were beaten during the fight and treated for minor injuries.

The suspects ran left the scene before police arrived. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information about this incident, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

