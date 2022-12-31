Lafayette Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting Friday afternoon in Lafayette has sent one male victim to the hospital and has left police looking for a suspect.

According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, responded to the shooting reported in the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18 PM. Once on scene, officers found the male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. That victim was then sent to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

600 block of Goldman Street, google maps 600 block of Goldman Street, google maps loading...

Lafayette Police Investigators say they are still gathering the facts which led to the incident and are trying to find potential witnesses. Investigators say they have no suspect information at this time as the investigation continues.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.