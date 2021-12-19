Lafayette Suspect Under Arrest after Alleged Shooting

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies patrolling in the area of Trewhill Parkway in Lafayette heard what they thought were gunshots.

They started investigation this situation, and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says deputies found someone had been allegedly shooting at a car. The vehicle was hit several times.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Deavon Lando for allegedly shooting at the car while two people were inside. No one was hurt.

Both the Lafayette and Scott Police Departments helped with the arrest of Lando. The man has been charged with two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder.

