Lafayette Woman Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge
Officers with the Lafayette Police Department have arrested a woman after a shooting that happened on Ambroise Street.
Just before midnight Sunday, Lafayette Police Spokesman Matthew Benoit says police were called out to the home to deal with a fight involving family members.
They showed up to find that a man had been shot. The victim is said to be in stable condition.
Police have arrested 56-year-old Pamela Joiner for Attempted Second Degree Murder.
She was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Benoit says this investigation is ongoing.