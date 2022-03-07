Lafayette Woman Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department have arrested a woman after a shooting that happened on Ambroise Street.

Just before midnight Sunday, Lafayette Police Spokesman Matthew Benoit says police were called out to the home to deal with a fight involving family members.

They showed up to find that a man had been shot. The victim is said to be in stable condition.

Police have arrested 56-year-old Pamela Joiner for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Lafayette Parish Jail Google Maps loading...

She was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Benoit says this investigation is ongoing.

