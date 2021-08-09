Lafayette Woman Killed While Trying to Turn into Parking Lot

44-year-old Toni Garner of Lafayette is dead after the vehicle she was driving was hit by another vehicle in the 4500 block of Johnston Street on Sunday night.

Crash Scene, Staff Photo

According to a press release from Lafayette Police, the fatal crash happened as Garner was trying to turn into a private parking lot and was hit by the vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The other driver is listed in stable condition after sustaining minor to moderate injuries.

Toxicology results are pending at this time.

