Lafayette’s ‘St. Jude Hero’ Patrick Hardy Fighting Malignant Brain Tumor, GoFundMe Set Up for Him

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - "St. Jude's Hero needs a hero."

Patrick Hardy of Lafayette, known as the "St. Jude Hero," is now in the fight of his life against a malignant brain tumor that has been afflicting him for the last year or so. His battle against the Grade 4 Glioblastoma took on another complication nearly a month ago in March when he suffered a seizure that has left him unable to work, has given him short term memory loss, and has left him unable to drive.

Patrick Hardy Patrick Hardy loading...

For years, Patrick has dedicated himself to raising money around Acadiana for children that need St. Jude. As someone who has met him multiple times, he has an infectious personality and a determination that allows him to be a fantastic advocate for St. Jude.

Krystal Romero, the Acadiana Director for Louisiana Right to Life and a friend of Patrick, decided to put together a fundraiser to let everyone know about Patrick and his wife Andrea's situation, as the medical bills continue to mount.

Krystal took that message to the Moon Griffon Show on Thursday. It's a show that Patrick has been on multiple times to promote events benefitting St. Jude.

"Patrick is an exceptional man who has done so much to help others," says Griffon. "He's got such a big heart, always helping the kids of St. Jude. "I'm proud to call him a friend."

In their interview, Moon and Krystal talk about the exceptional man Patrick is, tell stories about how he has fought for the kids of St. Jude, to talk about how he is in the fight of his life right now, and to give others the opportunity to give to the GoFundMe page Krystal felt called to set up for him.

