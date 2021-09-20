It doesn't get much worse than this.

Brittney Elliot Serigny recently posted photos from Lafourche Parish and as you will see here, residents there are now living in mud.

But this isn't just regular mud that you may see after a thunderstorm, the mud left behind after Hurricane Ida is polluted.

In Brittney's Facebook post, she says that the mud has been contaminated with a mixture of septic tank overflow, livestock manure, various oils, and fuel from lawnmowers, generators, and vehicles, and marsh mud.

Brittney Elliot Serigny

She goes on to say that some citizens of Lafourche Parish can't even stay outdoors without getting headaches and/or even getting dizzy.

The amount of methane in the mud has reportedly become a hazard and at times you can see the mud "bubbling" due to the high amounts of methane in it.

One photo shows a small alligator dead in a yard and Brittney says in her post that there are dead alligators everywhere due to the toxic mud.

Brittney Elliot Serigny

Local government agencies have started to remove the mud from drainage passageways, but after a storm, the runoff just puts more mud in the ditches.

Some down in Lafourche Parish have contacted the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) about the dangerous situation in Southeastern Louisiana.

I share Brittney's story here with you because people still need help in Southeastern Louisiana. Some of the media has already moved on to the next story, but our neighbors here in Louisiana are far from done in the recovery process.

Please continue to help those affected by Hurricane Ida, and if you can, please consider sharing this story with others on social media so that this story is not just pushed aside.

We cannot and will not forget about the many affected by Hurricane Ida.

Here's Brittney Elliot Serigny's Facebook post where she is pleading for help for those in Lafourche Parish.

Here are just a few more photos sent to me from high above in Lafourche Parish. You can see the amount of damage done to the infrastructure there, plus this gives you another perspective of the amount of mud left behind after Hurricane Ida.

Brittney Serigny

Brittney Serigny

Brittney Serigny

In a separate Facebook post, you can see the amount of water in Brittney's neighborhood 22 days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Southeast Louisiana. Yes, 22 days after!