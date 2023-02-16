Lake Arthur, Louisiana Man Allegedly Tries to Extort Money Using Florida Woman’s Nude Pics
LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPEL News) - 47-year-old Michael James Hines of Lake Arthur, Louisiana, faces a host of charges after he allegedly tried to use nude photos sent to him by a Largo, Florida, woman to get extortion money from the victim.
According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, this case goes back to July 12, 2022, when the Largo Police Department contacted JPSO detectives that the victim was being extorted for money. Investigators say Hines posed as a female in order to get the naked pictures from the victim then threatened to distribute the photos of her is she did not send Hines $1,000.00. JPSO deputies then obtained an arrest warrant.
On Valentine's Day, Hines was found, arrested, and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail for Extortion, Computer Fraud, Online Impersonation, and Criminal Use of the Internet.
Potential Medicare Scam in St. Landry Parish
While we are on the topic of scams, we want to make you aware of a potential scam involving robocalls that falsely claim to be from Medicare. According to St. Landry Crime Stoppers, this is a scam trying to trick beneficiaries into giving out their Medicare number and other personal information.
Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) gives these tips for dealing with questionable (and fraudulent) calls:
- Do not give your Medicare number or other personal information to strangers.
- Review your medical statements for potential errors, fraud, or abuse.
- If you have been a victim of this scam or to learn more, call Senior Medicare Patrol at 1-877-272-8720