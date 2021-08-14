Lake Charles Dog Boarder Picks Up Pooches in a Bus!

Seeing dogs getting picked up on a school bus to go to doggy day care might just be the cutest thing I have ever seen! Introducing Black Bayou Boarding. I wasn't aware this was a thing until I saw one of my friends post a few pictures of their pup getting picked up by a school bus to go to the doggy day care. I had no idea it was a thing, and now I hope I get to see this bus around Lake Charles!

They can board your animals or just let them hang out in a daycare situation. They have a 7,000 square foot fenced in play area that lets the hounds run free and even catch a sun bath. They offer a doggy spa even including baths, nails, brushing, shed-less treatments, and even mud baths! I wonder if I am considered an XL breed, cause I could use most of those items at this point.

The best part about this entire thing is that for an extra charge, they will send the Doggy Bus to pick up your pooch and return them at the end of the day. The pictures of these dogs on a bus are absolutely the cutest and most hilarious thing I have ever seen in my life! I kind of just want to jump on and take a ride with them!

