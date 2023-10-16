LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's a big week for lane closures happening on Interstate 10 as Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews are working on multiple projects in Acadia, Lafayette, and East Baton Rouge Parishes.

Construction Begins $78.9M Interstate 10 Project in Acadia and Lafayette Parishes

DOTD crews are working on the 37.2-mile stretch of I-10 covering Acadia and Lafayette Parishes.

Construction work is expected to take place during the following times throughout the week, weather permitting:

Sunday – Thursday: 8pm – 6am



Friday: 9pm – 9am



Saturday: 9am – 8pm

Workers will conduct alternating lane closures throughout the project, which begins today and is scheduled to last until the Spring of 2025.

There are some sections where we will have to put down some asphalt, pour some concrete as well," said DOTD spokesperson Deidra Druilhet to our news partners at Louisiana Radio Network. "We may need to do some patch work and of course putting down what we call 'open grade friction course' which is kind of an asphalt overlay.

The main section of construction will happen from the Jefferson Davis parish line to I-49.

There will be a 14 foot width restrictions throughout the project during the above mentioned work hours. Emergency vehicles will have access to the areas but may encounter delays.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes, exercise patience and caution.

Lane Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana

In a project related to the one mentioned above, DOTD crews are also concentrating on I-10 in Lafayette Parish between mile marker 92 (La. 95 Duson – Mire Interchange) and mile marker 103 (I-49 Interchange) as workers are set to perform asphalt pavement patching, milling asphalt and concrete pavement, asphalt concrete overlay, guardrail and other related work.

These intermittent/alternating lane closures will occur during the following times:

Sunday – Thursday: 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Fridays: 9:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Saturdays: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 a.m.

There will be 12-foot vehicle width restrictions during the above mentioned work hours.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area, but may encounter delays. No detour route is necessary.

I-49 near I-10 Interchange, google street view I-49 near I-10 Interchange, google street view loading...

Louisiana DOTD to Close I-10 and I-49 Exit and Entrance Ramps in Lafayette Parish

For one night only, DOTD crews will close the following ramps as they perform asphalt pavement patching work on Monday night (October 16):

I-10 westbound exit ramp at Exit 103A (La. 182/U.S. 90 Morgan City)

I-49 northbound entrance ramp to I-10 westbound at Exit 1B (Lake Charles)

The ramps will be closed beginning at 8:00 p.m. on Monday until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

DETOUR ROUTES

Detour routes will be posted during the ramp closure periods.

Motorists traveling on I-10 westbound will only be able to access Exit 103A (La. 182/U.S. 90 Morgan City), via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-10 westbound to Exit 101 (La. 182 University Ave.), traveling south on La. 182, and then taking I-10 eastbound back to Exit 103A (La. 182/U.S. 90 Morgan City).

Motorists traveling north on I-49 will only be able to access I-10 westbound (Exit 1B Lake Charles) via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-49 northbound to Exit 1C (Pont Des Mouton Rd), traveling west on Pont Des Mouton, and then taking I-49 southbound back to I-10 Westbound on ramp (Exit 1B Lake Charles).

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the westbound entranced and exit ramps at Exit 103A (La. 182/U.S. 90 Morgan City).

There will be no vehicle width restrictions with this work.

Daytime Closures Begin in East Baton Rouge as Louisiana DOTD Crews Continue I-10 Widening Project

When you think of the I-10 Widening Project, the stretch of the interstate including Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes is probably the first thing that comes to mind. However, there is work happening in October in East Baton Rouge Parish and is scheduled to last through November 6th.

Here is a list of the daytime closures currently happening from 7:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.:

Right lane of Dalrymple Drive northbound from March Street to East Lakeshore Drive

Right shoulder of Dalrymple Drive southbound from East Lakeshore Drive to the 1-10 eastbound exit ramp

E. Harrison Street, north of I-10, between Virginia Street and Arkansas Street. (Closure will continue until Oct. 25, 2023.)

Here is a list of the nighttime closures scheduled to begin soon from 7:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. as crews will be utilizing the shoulders on the I-10, I-12, and I-110 corridors to place digital signs in preparation of upcoming work.:

Right shoulder of I-10 going eastbound and westbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 23, 2023.)

Right shoulder of I-12 going westbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 23, 2023.)

Right shoulder of I-110 going southbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 23, 2023.)

Finally, there is one more closure scheduled: a daytime closure from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the following area:

E. Harrison Street, south of I-10, from Virginia Street to Carolina Street. (This closure will end Nov. 1, 2023.)